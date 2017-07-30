Keep umbrellas handy; low pressure prevails

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:38PM KEEP those umbrellas handy as the weak trough of low pressure prevailing over the group remains slow moving.

This will bring with it associated cloud and showers expected to affect the country.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for Fiji includes cloudy with some showers over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau group, the eastern parts and interior of the larger island.

There will be cloudy periods with brief showers and cool nights expected to continue.

For mariners, moderate to fresh East to Southeast winds, moderate to rough seas and moderate southerly swells.