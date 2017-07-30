Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Sunday 30 July

Leaders call for Ocean Science centre

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 30, 2017

Update: 4:14PM PACIFIC island countries and territories at the Pacific Community's (SPC) 10th governing body conference in Noumea have called for the establishment of a Pacific Community Centre for Ocean Science.

The centre, to be hosted at SPC, will draw on the scientific and technical expertise across the organisation's different work programs, including fisheries and geo-science, and look to complement ongoing regional efforts for the sustainable management of the Pacific region's oceanic resources. 

The decision was made as SPC's 26 country and territory members deliberated on the strategic direction of SPC as the organisation marked its 70th year of operations. 

More than 40 country and territory representatives, including several Heads of State and development partners, contributed to the thematic discussion centred on the theme 'Innovative Partnerships for Sustainable Development'.

The 10th Conference of the Pacific Community ended on Friday night with a 70th anniversary celebration with its 26-member countries and territories and partners.

Cook Islands will host the 11th Conference of the Pacific Community in 2019.








