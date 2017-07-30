Fiji women finish 6th at FIBA Asia Cup

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Mili Koyamainavure in action at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Bengaluru, India. Picture: SUPPLIED/FIBA

Update: 3:52PM TEAM Fiji rounded out their Bengaluru campaign taking home sixth place in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup 2017 - Division B tournament held in Bengaluru, India's southern Karnataka state.

A statement from FIBA stated that with this being the first ever time competition in the event, it was a great result for the island nation that could be built upon for the future.

Singapore pushed out to an early lead and Fiji did everything they could to fight back but eventually fell 65-80.

"This is an amazing improvement from their first match-up against Singapore, creating a 27-point turnaround from their first game," FIBA stated.

Fiji's Mili Koyamainavure was the toast of the day.

"Koyamainavure has impressed again and again at this event, she was even featured in the local ESPN contingent here in India.

"Today is no different, Koyamainavure had a field day with 31 points on 54.5 per cent shooting, 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Dale Wise was also strong for Fiji, adding 15 points and 7 rebounds."

FIBA stated that this was the first time Fiji had ever competed in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, and it marked the culmination of FIBA's efforts to join the Asia and Oceania regions competition under FIBA's new competition system.

"After this performance, Fiji should have confidence that with more preparation time and future planning, they could one day challenge to move up to Division A of Asia and join fellow Oceania teams Australia and New Zealand.

"For now, the Fiji women should be proud of the efforts and keep their heads held high."