Mulo crowned Miss Vodafone Hidden Paradise Savusavu

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, July 30, 2017

Update: 3:31PM MISS Shah Group of Companies Lusiana Mulo was crowned Miss Vodafone Hidden Paradise Savusavu 2017.

Miss Mulo, originally of Natewa Village with maternal links to Nadivakarua in Kubulau, Bua, was crowned at the Narains Park in Savusavu last night.

"I'm already speechless right now," she said.

The 22-year-old is a fourth year law student at the University of the South Pacific, Savusavu campus.

She is the youngest of four.

She received her primary education at Adi Eleni Primary School and Saint Bedes College in Savusavu, and later went on to Natewa District School before finishing her secondary education at St Joseph's Secondary School.

"I am so happy that I could take part in this carnival and come out a winner and I'm thankful to my sponsors for trusting me."

Miss Hidden Paradise Savusavu will be among other pageant winners to vie for the title of Miss Fiji.








