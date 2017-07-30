Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Sunday 30 July

Siberia children learn Kung Fu

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, July 30, 2017

Update: 3:09PM CHILDREN of Emily Road in Siberia, Labasa took their time out today to learn Kung Fu.

In an interview, youth administrator Shalendra Vishwa said the purpose of the program was to teach the children self defence techniques.

"There are a lot of criminal acts happening nowadays in our country  and our children are mostly victims of all this crime," Mr Vishwa said.

"So this program does not only teach this children on how to (perform the art of) Kung Fu as a type of sport but it's also a way for them to learn more of how to defend themselves if they encount such acts."

More than 15 children were present for today's session.








