Visama Road facelift assures farmers access

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students residing along Visama Rd are among those who will benefit from road upgrades in this area. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:28PM THE usually dusty, narrow and slippery Visama Road has had a face-lift with upgrading works significantly improving road conditions there.

Fiji Roads Authority contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) carried out roadworks on a kilometre of that road, including clearing of vegetation and blocked drainage, grading and restoring formation.

FHH Rural East Area supervisor Iliesa Tuikenatabua said during heavy downpour, that road posed a risk to motorists before repair works commenced.

He said drivers now had a safe solid metaled road ans safer walk area for pedestrians with the removal of vegetation.

Visama Road is home to more than 200 residents, including dalo, vegetable and beef farmers.

Vegetable farmer Raju Prasad said the upgraded road had enhanced their access to markets, even during rainy days because poor road conditions had always been a challenge.