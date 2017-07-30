Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Sunday 30 July

Bula visit to home

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, July 30, 2017

DIGICEL Bula Festival contestants took time out from their busy schedule yesterday to visit children at Loloma Home and Care Centre in Sabeto, Nadi in a bid to give back to the community.

The contestants, in partnership with Digicel Fiji, planted native tree saplings around the care centre compound and took part in co-ordinated activities with the children.

Digicel Fiji public and sponsorship manager Satish Narain said their community outreach program was a "heartwarming" initiative for the residents.

