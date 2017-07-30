Bula visit to home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Digicel Bula Festival contestants and children of Loloma Home and Care Centre in Sabeto, Nadi yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

DIGICEL Bula Festival contestants took time out from their busy schedule yesterday to visit children at Loloma Home and Care Centre in Sabeto, Nadi in a bid to give back to the community.

The contestants, in partnership with Digicel Fiji, planted native tree saplings around the care centre compound and took part in co-ordinated activities with the children.

Digicel Fiji public and sponsorship manager Satish Narain said their community outreach program was a "heartwarming" initiative for the residents.

