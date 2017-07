/ Front page / News

MORE than 20 new disputes and grievances have been filed in different jurisdictions by members of the Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employers Union.

This was revealed by union national secretary Sailesh Naidu at their annual general meeting in Suva yesterday.

With about 1300 members, Mr Naidu said the union had noticed an influx of new disputes and grievances.

