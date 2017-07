/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Employees of a tow truck company prepare to take away the wrecked rental car in which a 55-year-old man died near Navatuvula Village, just past Sawani Village, in Naitasiri yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A 55-YEAR-OLD man is the latest road accident victim after the rental car he was driving collided head on with a bus yesterday.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Wainibokasi Hospital.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the man died while three others were in critical condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

