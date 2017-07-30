Police: No waving flags from vehicles

/ Front page / News

POLICE is warning students and members of the public to refrain from waving flags or other items from moving buses and cars.

The warning comes after police patrol cars had to stop several buses and vehicles along the Nasese Rd yesterday carrying passengers who were acting in an unruly manner, including the waving of school flags from moving buses.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said many people were expected to converge at the ANZ National Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva in the coming weeks because of the schools rugby competition so students and members of the public travelling to the sporting venue should prioritise their safety.

