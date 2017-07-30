State takes lead role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hibiscus queen contestant Miss Dove Alisi Vucago plants a mangrove seedling at My Suva Picnic Park yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Government is committed to protecting our mangroves, says Ministry of Environment permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe.

He made the remarks while delivering his address at a mangrove planting program organised and facilitated by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Rotary Club of Suva at the Nasese foreshore area in Suva yesterday.

Mr Wycliffe said they had always advised people applying for evironmental impact asessments (EIA) to save mangroves and come up with ways to build around swamps.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.