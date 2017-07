/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Digicel Bula Queen 2017 Miss 2day FM Ashika Menon is flanked by first runner-up Miss Property Experts Samantha Agai (left) and second runner-up Miss Sharma Music Centre Mariana Lewavukivuki Baikeirewa after the crowning in Nadi last night. Picture: R

MISS 2day FM Ashika Menon was crowned Miss 2017 Digicel Bula Festival Queen in front of a raucous Nadi crowd last night.

An emotional Ms Menon said she was grateful to her sponsors for the opportunity to be part of the pageant.

The 18-year-old student of Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College will represent Nadi for the Miss Fiji pageant later this year.

