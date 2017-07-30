/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force is pleading with members of the public to help locate a woman believed to have abandoned her baby along the Suva Point foreshore early morning yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a 32-year-old Fiji Sports Council security officer of Wailea St in Vatuwaqa was out looking for herbal medicine along the sea wall when she found a plastic bag.

Ms Naisoro said the bag was with a piece of cloth.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.