Dead baby

Mere Naleba
Sunday, July 30, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is pleading with members of the public to help locate a woman believed to have abandoned her baby along the Suva Point foreshore early morning yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a 32-year-old Fiji Sports Council security officer of Wailea St in Vatuwaqa was out looking for herbal medicine along the sea wall when she found a plastic bag.

Ms Naisoro said the bag was with a piece of cloth.

