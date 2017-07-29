Fiji Time: 7:25 PM on Saturday 29 July

HFC Farebrother Challenge: Suva end Stallion's reign

MACIU MALO
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 7:03PM SUVA has ended Nadroga's HFC Farebrother trophy reign with a hard fought 24-23 win at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

The Stallions last won the rugby jewel from Tailevu in 2013 and courageously defended it from 25 games in the past three seasons, including their win over Naitasiri last week. 

Nadroga's fairy tale run, however, was stopped by a determined Suva outfit who played with 14 men for 60 minutes after a red card to flanker Samu Bola. 

Suva flyer Eroni Sau scored the winning try in the dying stages of the game saving his team from the jaws of defeat with Nadroga leading 23-19 in the last quarter. 

Suva who last won the Farebrother in 2012 will defend the trophy against Namosi next week. 








