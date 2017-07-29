Coke Zero Deans: Cuvu College U18 creates history

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:40PM NADROGA-based Cuvu College created history today after qualifying for the very first time in the 2017 Coke Zero Deans semi-finals in the history of the competition after they demolished Suva Grammar School (SGS) 22-3 in today's quarter-final match-up at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva Grammar's loss saw the Southern Zone's two top teams bowing out in the national's quarter-finals.

They followed Nasinu Secondary School who lost earlier to Ovalau-based Saint John's College 20-9.

Cuvu College principal Navneet Mishra said they dedicated their win to all the old scholars and supporters who have been waiting for this much anticipated victory.