Coke Zero Deans: Cuvu College U18 creates history

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 6:40PM NADROGA-based Cuvu College created history today after qualifying for the very first time in the 2017 Coke Zero Deans semi-finals in the history of the competition after they demolished Suva Grammar School (SGS) 22-3 in today's quarter-final match-up at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva Grammar's loss saw the Southern Zone's two top teams bowing out in the national's quarter-finals.

They followed Nasinu Secondary School who lost earlier to Ovalau-based Saint John's College  20-9.

Cuvu College principal Navneet Mishra said they dedicated their win to all the old scholars and supporters who have been waiting for this much anticipated victory.








