Coke Zero Deans: Lelean U16 wins for senior

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:34PM LELEAN Memorial School defeated Ratu Navula 20-14 in the Coca Cola Zero Deans Under 16 quarter-final at the ANZ Stadium.

The boys from Davuilevu dedicated their win to their Under 18 team who lost out in the Eastern Zone competition.

Coach Viliame Gucake said what boosted the team's morale was their U18 who could not make it to the national quarter-finals.

"Not having our senior team playing motivated us to work hard and prove ourselves to the supporters," Gucake said.

"But our main focus is to try and improve on our discipline and we have a lot of injured players so we�re resting them.

"And as for our preparation, it's going to move up come next week Monday as we prepare for the semi-finals."