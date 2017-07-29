Fiji Time: 7:25 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coke Zero Deans: Lelean U16 wins for senior

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 6:34PM LELEAN Memorial School defeated Ratu Navula 20-14 in the Coca Cola Zero Deans Under 16 quarter-final at the ANZ Stadium.

The boys from Davuilevu dedicated their win to their Under 18 team who lost out in the Eastern Zone competition.

Coach Viliame Gucake said what boosted the team's morale was their U18 who could not make it to the national quarter-finals.

"Not having our senior team playing motivated us to work hard and prove ourselves to the supporters," Gucake said.

"But our main focus is to try and improve on our discipline and we have a lot of injured players so we�re resting them.

"And as for our preparation, it's going to move up come next week Monday as we prepare for the semi-finals."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore
  2. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot
  3. Rabuka: No coalition
  4. 'Here to win'
  5. Girl, 12, gives birth
  6. Students converge in Suva for open day trip
  7. Adrift in the heart of the Capital City
  8. Man dies in morning road accident
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream
  10. E-ticket rolls out on August 1

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)