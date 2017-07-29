Fiji Time: 7:25 PM on Saturday 29 July

Ministry staff trained on conflict resolution

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 6:03PM TWENTY three staff of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation were presented with certificates after completing a three-day training workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour today.

The workshop, organised by the Pacific Center for Peace Building in partnership with the ministry, focused on conflict resolution and equipped the participants with the tools they could to handle and assess situations that they may face whether at home or at their workplace.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta encouraged the participants to make use of what they had learnt in their everyday life.

"With all the problems that you face, apply a personal touch along with the tools which you have learned," Dr Koroivueta said.








