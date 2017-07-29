Fiji Time: 7:25 PM on Saturday 29 July

Wheelbarrow race collects $100k

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 5:56PM THE Frank Hilton Organisation Amazing Wheelbarrow Race is expected to attract more teams next year after its success in Suva today.

The charity event, in its second year, raised more than $100,000 with more money expected to be collected over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Bluescope Lysaght was first to cross the finishing line. 

Seventeen teams competed in the race at Albert Park.

Results: 

- Bluescope Lysaght - 9 minutes 35 seconds

- Fortech Construction - 9.40mints

- Bluescope Pacific Steel - 10.02mints

- Highest funds raised - $19, 158

- Vinod Patel - $11,000

- Best dressed team - TFL

- Best decorated wheelbarrow - Fiji Roads Authority

- Seniors Award - Bagel Boys

- Oldest participant - Rohitha Karunaratne, 54, of Sun Insurance

- Most number of senior management in a team - Bagel Boys

- Heaviest team - 765.3kg - FIJI Water

- Team with most number of women - Harcourts Power House.








