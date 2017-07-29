Preserve and share Fiji's culture: Bhatnagar

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar with officials from the Indian Cultural Centre at the event in Labasa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:43PM THERE is a need to preserve and share our culture with the rest of the world.

Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar conveyed this message at the opening of the Indian Cultural program during the Disability Awareness and Prevention screening held at the Labasa Civic Centre yesterday.

She said our cultures defined us and sharing it with other cultures would strengthen, diversify and spread peace in our society.

"I encourage you all to preserve your culture, display it more often and share it with the rest of the world. People who are not in touch with their culture are like trees with no roots," Ms Bhatnagar said.

There were around 300 people at the cultural program.