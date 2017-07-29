Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the close battle between RKS and MBHS U18 boys. RKS proved powerful for Marist winning 10-7. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 5:38PM A GUTSY Ratu Kadavulevu School brigade ended Marist Brothers High School's dream run in the Coke Zero Deans trophy Under-18 competition of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The Flagstaff warriors were denied numerous times as they attempted to cross the RKS tryline 15 minutes to the final hooter.

RKS maintained their lead from the break 10-7 and kept the Marist attacking prowess at bay.

RKS will now play in the semi-final next week at the ANZ Stadium.