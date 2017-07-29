Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Police work to better officers' health

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 3:58PM THE insurance arm of a commercial bank has stepped in to assist Fiji Police maintain a healthy Force with the donation of $15,000 to assist in the first phase of a gym.

BSP Life has also confirmed that it would hand over the funds for the second phase next year.

Fiji Police Welfare Group chairman ACP Luke Navela said there was an urgent need to address initial concerns raised through the first phase of the health audit underway within the Force.

"Many of our officers are dying very young and the need to change lifestyle behaviours and get out officers moving and living a more active life is critical if we are to avoid further loss of life," Mr Navela said.

BSP Life's marketing manager Janine Penjueli said they were more than happy to assist because of the potential to benefit all communities.

It has been reported that more than 90 per cent of police deaths recorded last year were linked to non-communicable diseases.








