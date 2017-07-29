Mechanical harvesters to help Labasa farmers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The new mechanical harvester that was commissioned at Vunivau in Labasa today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 3:45PM MEMBERS of the Qawa Cane Farmers Cooperative in Vunivau outside Labasa Town will no longer have to worry about hiring gangs to cut cane on their farm.

This is after the cooperative received its new mechanical harvester machine which was commissioned today.

Chief guest Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said more mechanical harvesters would be in Fiji in the next few months.

"Over the next month or so, we will have a total of 40 mechanical harvesters in the country," he said.

Cooperative president Brij Bhusan said the machine would save more time for them.

"This means a lot to us and we would not have to worry about hiring cane cutters to do the job for us," Mr Bhusan said.