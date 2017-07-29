Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mechanical harvesters to help Labasa farmers

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 3:45PM MEMBERS of the Qawa Cane Farmers Cooperative in Vunivau outside Labasa Town will no longer have to worry about hiring gangs to cut cane on their farm.

This is after the cooperative received its new mechanical harvester machine which was commissioned today.

Chief guest Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said more mechanical harvesters would be in Fiji in the next few months.

"Over the next month or so, we will have a total of 40 mechanical harvesters in the country," he said.

Cooperative president Brij Bhusan said the machine would save more time for them.

"This means a lot to us and we would not have to worry about hiring cane cutters to do the job for us," Mr Bhusan said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore
  2. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot
  3. Rabuka: No coalition
  4. 'Here to win'
  5. Girl, 12, gives birth
  6. Students converge in Suva for open day trip
  7. Adrift in the heart of the Capital City
  8. Man dies in morning road accident
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream
  10. E-ticket rolls out on August 1

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)