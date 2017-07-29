Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Bulileka family receive wheelchair

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 3:35PM THE Ministry of Women and the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons handed over a wheelchair to a family in Labasa today.

Shalend Kumar's family of Bulileka has acknowledged this donation saying it would greatly assist his 10-year-old daughter's mobility in their home.

He said this would allow his wife to carry out other household chores.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar saod supporting and empowering people with disabilities would help improve their daily lives.

She also thanked the Church of the Latter Day Saints for the support given to the ministry, especially assisting persons with disabilities live a better life.








