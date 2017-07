/ Front page / News

Update: 3:26PM A WEAK trough of low pressure remains slow moving just to the north of the Fiji group.

And the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has forecast associated cloud and showers that are expected to affect the group from later today.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group include some showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger island.

Also expected are cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers elsewhere.