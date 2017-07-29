Fiji Time: 7:25 PM on Saturday 29 July

Medical school stage alumni homecoming weekend

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 2:42PM THE Fiji School of Medicine has undergone three name changes since its establishment in 1885.

This was revealed by Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni at the Fiji National University (FNU) Alumni Homecoming Weekend celebrations at Sukuna Park in Suva today.

"The medical school underwent three name changes. It was known as the Suva Medical School from 1885 to 1928, the Central Medical School from 1929 to 1960 and the Fiji School of Medicine from 1961 to the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences from 2010," Dr Luveni said.

"The school takes pride in its achievement and 132 years of legacy. Its medical training program has had five major course and curriculum changes: an original three year certificate (1885-1933), a four year certificate (1934-1981), a five year diploma (1952-1990), a seven year MBBS degree (1982-1990) and a six year MBBS degree (since 1991)."

FNU vice chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said FNU was particularly special because it provided a comprehensive system of post-secondary education and training that reached every part of the society.  








