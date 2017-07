/ Front page / News

Update: 2:33PM A MAN is the latest fatality on our roads after the rental car he was driving allegedly collided head on with a bus in Naitasiri this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has confirmed the fatality.

It is understood at this stage that the accident occurred near Navatuvula Village.

Details are sketchy at this stage and we are working with Police to obtain more details.