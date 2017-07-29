Fiji football target girls football development

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:10PM FIJI Football Association has given $11,000 to the Fiji Secondary School Football Association to help in the development of the girls football.

Eleven girls football team will compete in the 2017 Fiji Secondary School Football Championship in Nausori next month.

Fiji FA vice-president Yogeshwar Singh said he was happy to see the development of girls football at the secondary school level.

The competition will be played from August 13-16 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Girls grade:

All Saints Secondary, Savusavu Secondary School, Labasa College, Shri Gurunanak Khalsa College, DAV College Suva, Gospel High School, Vashist Muni College, Saint Vincent College, Vunimono High School, Natabua High School, Central College, Nadi Muslim College, Nadi Sangam College, Cuvu College, Sigatoka Methodist College, Kamil Muslim College, Nukuloa College, Balata High School, Tavua College