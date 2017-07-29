Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Methodist Women's Fellowship launch $220k centre

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 1:58PM THE Fiji Methodist Women's Fellowship celebrated the official opening of their new retreat center today.

The facility, worth $220,000, is located at Edenville in Toorak, Suva.

Fellowship secretary Salanieta Naucabalavu said the new building was a milestone achievement for the church and for its 22,000 women members around the country.  

She said the purpose of the building was to cater for members when they visited the place. 

"We have rooms on top. It is just a retreat centre where the women can come for training, to meditate and to spend some quiet time," Ms Naucabalavu said.








