Secondary school football championship pool draws

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Update: 1:36PM THE pools for the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Football Championship were drawn today.

The draw took place at Vodafone Fiji headquarters in Tamavua.

A total of 20 schools would compete in the boy's U19 grade.

Competition will be played from August 13-16 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

U19 boy's Pool draws:

Pool A - Labasa College, Tavua College, Cuvu College, Central College, Baulevu High School 

Pool B - Shri Gurunanak Khalsa College, Kamil Muslim College, Natabua High School, Sigatoka Methodist High School, Vashist Muni College

Pool C - All Saints Secondary School, Balata High School, Nadi Muslim College, DAV College (Suva), Gospal High School

Pool D - Savusavu Secondary School, Nukuloa College, Nadi Sangam College, St. Vincent College, Vunimono High School 

U15 boys: Seaqaqa Central College, Baulevu High School, AD Patel College, Cuvu College

U17 boys: Seaqaqa Central College, Nadi Muslim College, Vashist Muni College, Kamil Muslim College








