Secondary school football championship pool draws

Update: 1:36PM THE pools for the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Football Championship were drawn today.
The draw took place at Vodafone Fiji headquarters in Tamavua.
A total of 20 schools would compete in the boy's U19 grade.
Competition will be played from August 13-16 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.
U19 boy's Pool draws:
Pool A - Labasa College, Tavua College, Cuvu College, Central College, Baulevu High School
Pool B - Shri Gurunanak Khalsa College, Kamil Muslim College, Natabua High School, Sigatoka Methodist High School, Vashist Muni College
Pool C - All Saints Secondary School, Balata High School, Nadi Muslim College, DAV College (Suva), Gospal High School
Pool D - Savusavu Secondary School, Nukuloa College, Nadi Sangam College, St. Vincent College, Vunimono High School
U15 boys: Seaqaqa Central College, Baulevu High School, AD Patel College, Cuvu College
U17 boys: Seaqaqa Central College, Nadi Muslim College, Vashist Muni College, Kamil Muslim College