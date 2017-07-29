New French wine brand launched in Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:13PM A NEW French wine brand Mouton Cadet that is internationally renowned was launched by Victoria Wines this month.

In a statement by Victoria Wines, national sales manager Joyce Kumari said the renowned wine brand was sold in 150 countries around the world.

"Mouton Cadet had been the Official Wine in several exclusive and prestigious events, including the Cannes International Film Festival, where it has been the official supplier since 1992, as well as the Ryder Cup both in Gleneagles (Scotland) in 2014 and recently in Chaska, Minnesota (USA) in September this year," Ms Kumari said.

"Mouton Cadet was also the Official Wine for the 35th America?s Cup, recently won by Emirats Team New Zealand at the finals in Bermuda last June. Having gained full control of its sourcing, Mouton Cadet's talented winemakers work with 453."

Victoria Wines managing director Liam Hindle said they were thrilled to extend their portfolio to this prestigious wine label, illustrating once again that despite the distance and isolation of our islands, we could still offer visitors the quality and diversity of wine experience that they could enjoy anywhere in the world.

The wine was produced by the family-owned French company Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA.

Representative for the company Florent Bouvier arrived in Fiji last week.