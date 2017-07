/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The St Johns College U18 team after their 20-9 win over Nasinu. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 12:59PM THE St Johns College U18 team has successfully clawed their way through to a spot in the Deans semi finals.

The boys from Cawaci toppled Nasinu 20-9 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva a few minutes ago.

St Johns maintained its lead throughout until the final whistle.

Suva Grammar and Cuvu College play next.