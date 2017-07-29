Baby found dead along Suva seashore

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police investigate another discovery of a newborn baby in Suva's seashore. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:51PM BARELY a month after a new born baby was found in Nabua, another was discovered along the seashore at Suva Point this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has confirmed that the baby boy was discovered by a woman who was walking along the shores this morning while collecting herbal medicines.

Details are still sketchy at the moment as we attempt to obtain more details.

Earlier this month, a Nabua resident found the body of the newborn in a drain at Luke St.



Police investigations are continuing.