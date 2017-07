/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image St Johns Cawaci supporters cheering their U18 boys at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 12:43PM THE U18 rugby boys from St Johns in Ovalau are currently leading Nasinu 20-6 as the second half progresses at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The latest point was a penalty kick converted by St Johns.

This is the first U18 quarters.

The match between Suva Grammar and Cuvu College of Nadroga will follow.