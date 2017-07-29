Annual beer and music fest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Venus (left) rehearses with her backing band Tavasa for the Kulture Music and Beer Fest. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

THE Kulture Music and Beer Festival will be an annual event, says organiser and renowned musician Arthur Philitoga.

"There was a time when Lautoka used to host quite a number of live bands that were very popular in the '70s and '80s," he said.

"Over the years, the live music scene has died out and apart from a few bands performing at my nightclub — the Wash Down Bar — or the Northern Club, there really isn't much happening in the Sugar City in terms of music.

"So I decided to take the plunge and have invested in the Kulture Music and Beer Festival. This will be an annual event and I just hope the people of Lautoka turn out in numbers and support it."

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said the festival would be the first of its kind to be hosted at the Lautoka Botanical Gardens.

"We have had weddings and other types of events and the Botanical Gardens are quite popular, but this will be the first time that we will have a music festival," he said.

The Kulture Music and Beer Fesitval will be held today at the Botanical Gardens in Lautoka starting at midday.

Tickets for the event are $5 and children under 10 enter free.