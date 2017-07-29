Supply green cane

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A worker oversees cane received at the Lautoka mill. SCGC chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty says we simply cannot afford to have burnt cane being processed at our mills because we will be competing with the rest of the world. Picture: BALJEET SING

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council is calling on all farmers in the Western Division to ensure they supply fresh green cane to the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Lautoka mill and the Rarawai factory in Ba.

SCGC chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty made the plea in light of the fact that Fiji would no longer have access to the lucrative European Union market when the sugar protocol governing that agreement ends on September 30 this year.

"We simply cannot afford to have burnt cane being processed at our mills because we will be competing with the rest of the world when the sugar protocol ends," he said.

"It is a reality that we will be losing preferential access to the EU and we will have to sell our sugar in the open market and in order to ensure we remain competitive, we must do everything we can to have the best quality sugar to attract the buyers at the best possible price."

Mr Chetty said while cane burning was a reality during the season, it was critical that farmers did everything they could to minimise fires.

"The fact of the matter is that if we do not produce quality sugar, then the price we will attract for our product will also be affected.

"At the end of the day cane fires affect everyone and it is in our best interest to avoid fires and to do everything possible to ensure that if a fire does happen, that it does not affect a farmer's entire crop."