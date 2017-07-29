Yako farmers receive mechanical harvester

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A sugarcane mechanical harvester in operation at a sugarcane farm in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Yako Nadovi Cane Farmers Co-operative Ltd in Nadi took delivery of a $296,000 mechanical harvester on Thursday.

Co-operative chairman Kamlesh Kumar said the harvester would bring huge relief to its 32 members and address labour shortage issues.

"A lot of our members cannot afford manual labourers anymore so we decided to move away from hiring people to going mechanical," he said.

"The harvester will help us a lot in our work and it is much faster than cane cutting gangs.

"The machine will help get the cane cut very quickly and this will help us deliver cane to the mill on time."

The co-operative received a $90,000 grant from Government for the purchase of the machine.

The harvester was handed over to the growers by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who said more mechanical harvesters would be in Fiji in the next few months.

"Over the next month or so we will have a total of 40 mechanical harvesters in the country," he said.

"Another 20 will come later and bring our total to 60."

"This is one of the ways that Government is helping sugar cane growers during the harvesting seasons."

My Sayed-Khaiyum said subsidies for weedicide and fertiliser would be given to farmers through the new National Budget.

Government has increased the fertiliser subsidy from $9 million previously to $15.4m in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

And for the first time, it has introduced a $6m subsidy for weedicides.

The $90,000 grant to the Yako Nadovi Cane Farmers Coop was part of Government's $2m mechanical harvester purchase grant which was launched last year.