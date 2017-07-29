Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Electronic voting out

Nasik Swami
Saturday, July 29, 2017

FIJI will not have electronic voting for the 2018 General Election.

This was confirmed by Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra.

Mr Chandra said for the next election, voters would get a ballot paper and they would be required to mark the ballot paper in order to cast their votes.

He said the voting system would be same as the 2014 General Election — one person, one vote, one value.

Mr Chandra also confirmed that the current 5 per cent threshold for political parties and candidates to get seat allocations in Parliament would not change after the increase in the number of seats in Parliament from 50 to 51.

The Electoral Act says parties and independents must pass the 5 per cent threshold of the votes cast to qualify or a minimum of 27,000 votes.

"It's all same — 5 per cent. The one extra seat does not affect the threshold," said Mr Chandra.

He confirmed the commission had implemented most of the recommendations by the Multinational Observer Group (MOG).

"Well, the main thing is we have considered 19 recommendations by the Multinational Observer Group.

"We are already on the way, we have implemented most of them (recommendations)."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore
  2. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot
  3. Rabuka: No coalition
  4. 'Here to win'
  5. Girl, 12, gives birth
  6. Students converge in Suva for open day trip
  7. Adrift in the heart of the Capital City
  8. Man dies in morning road accident
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream
  10. E-ticket rolls out on August 1

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)