Aussie MP urges students to persist

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, July 29, 2017

AUSTRALIAN Labor senator Lisa Singh reminded children of Bua Primary School of the importance of perseverance.

Ms Singh, who was born in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, and is of Fijian descent, told students of a mishap that befell her family before she was born.

She is the first Australian member of Parliament of Indo-Fijian descent.

In 1955, she said her late grandfather and former politician Jati Singh left Bua with her father, Upendra Singh, his brother and her late grandmother to travel to Suva where her father was to receive his secondary education. Because of the adverse weather the family's boat, Tui Bua, capsized and the family drifted at sea for three days.

"Due to perseverance the family made it to land through a miracle after a fisherman spotted the drifting party," said Ms Singh.

"It was the same perseverance that saw my father finish secondary school education in Suva and head to Australia to educate himself and begin his own family, of which I am a part.

During my visits to my grandfather when I was a 12-year-old girl, he would always tell me to persevere and put my best in my school work."

Ms Singh reminded students that they could achieve anything if they put their heart into it.

"Do not be disheartened just because you do not access the same things that students in urban areas have," she said.

"Our abilities and our passion to achieve greatness is the thing that will determine where we end up when this race is over."

Senator Singh's great grandfather founded the school.








