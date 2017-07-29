'Stay true to values'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Bua Indian School with Australian member of Parliament Lisa Singh when she visited the school, which was built by her late grandfather Ram Jati Singh. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

IRRESPECTIVE of democracy, the only thing that matters is to stay true to your values.

This is the advise from Australian Member of Parliament Lisa Singh to local politicians, adding that the only thing that mattered was the interests of the people who elected them to Parliament.

Senator Singh said politicians needed to keep in touch with people to keep it real in the world of politics.

"I learnt a lot from my grandfather Jati Singh, a former politician here in Fiji, who always took his time to spend with those who elected him," she said.

"Travelling back home after 32 years and seeing the rough terrain and the long distance one had to travel back in the 1960s to and fro between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu to attend Parliament was not an easy task.

"Taking on from the values instilled in me by my late grandfather, I have always focused on the plight of the people who elected me.

"Being in the political field warrants a lot from any individual, but it is upon the individual to choose whether to live in an ivory palace or to reach out to the people they serve."

Senator Singh said politicians were merely public servants carrying the concerns of their people to the tables of decision making.

"I was first selected to the Tasmanian Parliament in 2006 and to the Federal Parliament in 2010," she said.

"Being a politician is hard work because one has to understand that at the end of the day we are still humans, but it is rewarding because when you use it positively to change the lives of people it is very rewarding and it becomes the greatest calling."

Senator Singh is an Australian politician who was born in Hobart, Tasmania, and is a Labor Party member of the Australian Senate for Tasmania.

She was previously a member of the Tasmanian House of Assembly, representing the division of Dennison from 2006 to 2010.

She is the granddaughter of Ram Jati Singh, who was a member of the Fijian Legislative Council in the 1960s.