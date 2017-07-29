Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Stay true to values'

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, July 29, 2017

IRRESPECTIVE of democracy, the only thing that matters is to stay true to your values.

This is the advise from Australian Member of Parliament Lisa Singh to local politicians, adding that the only thing that mattered was the interests of the people who elected them to Parliament.

Senator Singh said politicians needed to keep in touch with people to keep it real in the world of politics.

"I learnt a lot from my grandfather Jati Singh, a former politician here in Fiji, who always took his time to spend with those who elected him," she said.

"Travelling back home after 32 years and seeing the rough terrain and the long distance one had to travel back in the 1960s to and fro between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu to attend Parliament was not an easy task.

"Taking on from the values instilled in me by my late grandfather, I have always focused on the plight of the people who elected me.

"Being in the political field warrants a lot from any individual, but it is upon the individual to choose whether to live in an ivory palace or to reach out to the people they serve."

Senator Singh said politicians were merely public servants carrying the concerns of their people to the tables of decision making.

"I was first selected to the Tasmanian Parliament in 2006 and to the Federal Parliament in 2010," she said.

"Being a politician is hard work because one has to understand that at the end of the day we are still humans, but it is rewarding because when you use it positively to change the lives of people it is very rewarding and it becomes the greatest calling."

Senator Singh is an Australian politician who was born in Hobart, Tasmania, and is a Labor Party member of the Australian Senate for Tasmania.

She was previously a member of the Tasmanian House of Assembly, representing the division of Dennison from 2006 to 2010.

She is the granddaughter of Ram Jati Singh, who was a member of the Fijian Legislative Council in the 1960s.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore
  2. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot
  3. Rabuka: No coalition
  4. 'Here to win'
  5. Girl, 12, gives birth
  6. Students converge in Suva for open day trip
  7. Adrift in the heart of the Capital City
  8. Man dies in morning road accident
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream
  10. E-ticket rolls out on August 1

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)