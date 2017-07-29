New party to change mind-sets

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kumar. Picture JOVESA NAISUA

NEWLY-ESTABLISHED political party Unity Fiji says it is ready to change the mind-sets of youths in the country to garner their support ahead of the 2018 general election.

Party general secretary Satish Kumar said the party placed a high value on the youths.

"They are the future leaders and at the same time they are innocent victims of decisions made by somebody else and they end up paying the price," he said.

Mr Kumar claimed one of the greatest issues affecting youths in the country was unemployment.

"And we will be working very closely to put tailor-made policies that would address the challenges faced by the youth in modern times. Our policies will be multiracial and we will cut across ethnicities and gender."

He said the party would also consider a number of youth candidates to contest the general election under the party's banner.

"This will depend on the number of applications we will receive and we encourage more youth to participate."

Mr Kumar said the party would also give equal opportunity to women to apply to be considered as candidates for the party.