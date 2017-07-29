Fiji Time: 7:25 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New party to change mind-sets

Nasik Swami
Saturday, July 29, 2017

NEWLY-ESTABLISHED political party Unity Fiji says it is ready to change the mind-sets of youths in the country to garner their support ahead of the 2018 general election.

Party general secretary Satish Kumar said the party placed a high value on the youths.

"They are the future leaders and at the same time they are innocent victims of decisions made by somebody else and they end up paying the price," he said.

Mr Kumar claimed one of the greatest issues affecting youths in the country was unemployment.

"And we will be working very closely to put tailor-made policies that would address the challenges faced by the youth in modern times. Our policies will be multiracial and we will cut across ethnicities and gender."

He said the party would also consider a number of youth candidates to contest the general election under the party's banner.

"This will depend on the number of applications we will receive and we encourage more youth to participate."

Mr Kumar said the party would also give equal opportunity to women to apply to be considered as candidates for the party.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore
  2. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot
  3. Rabuka: No coalition
  4. 'Here to win'
  5. Girl, 12, gives birth
  6. Students converge in Suva for open day trip
  7. Adrift in the heart of the Capital City
  8. Man dies in morning road accident
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream
  10. E-ticket rolls out on August 1

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)