Up in flames

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, July 29, 2017

A FAMILY at Balata, Tavua, is homeless after their five-bedroom home was razed early on Thursday morning.

Atish Kumar, 33, said he and his family were sleeping when the fire started about 1am.

"My wife had woken me up in the middle of the night screaming 'fire'," he said.

"We were lucky, she was quick to act because all she knew was she needed to get the children to safety, while I went to assist my father.

"We don't know how it happened. All we were worried about was getting out of the house.

"I tried dousing the fire with water from a drum at the back of our home, but it was too late.

"In a matter of minutes the whole house was covered in flames and all we could do was watch the fire destroy everything that we owned."

Despite being distraught, Mr Kumar said he was glad his mother had gone to visit family on Wednesday and was not there to witness the ordeal.

"I didn't even have a phone to call the National Fire Authority. Our neighbours did that, but by the time they arrived it was too late."

Mr Kumar said his family was living with neighbours and he was grateful for their assistance.

"We're not sure where to go from here but my mother, wife and kids will stay with our neighbour, while my father and I camp out in a tent that we've erected. We haven't given much thought as to where to go because we are still coming to terms with what happened."








