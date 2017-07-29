/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Digicel Bula Festival contestants with Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay general manager Silvano Dressino at Momi Bay in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE 2017 Digicel Bula Festival contestants paid a visit to Fiji's newest five-star resort, the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, on Thursday.

The nine contestants were hosted by staff members and treated to lunch at one of the resort's restaurants.

Resort business development director Javed Shameem said the resort was happy to host the contestants and to treat them for a day.

"The Bula Festival is one of the prides of Nadi and we wanted to host these beautiful young women at the country's newest resort," he said.

"We are one of the very new and exclusive resorts in Nadi and we thought this was one way we could showcase what we have to offer."

Nadi Bula Festival committee acting president Titilia Vuetaki said the contestants had been busy all week.

She said support for the festival from the public and the business community was overwhelming and they were grateful for the way everyone was upbeat about this year's event.

The week-long festival culminates tonight with the crowning of Miss Bula.