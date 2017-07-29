Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fijians living in the US return to help the less fortunate

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, July 29, 2017

A GROUP of Fijians living in the United States of America is in the country to assist the less fortunate.

The aMAYzing Helping Hands group from Seattle visited the Women's Corrections Centre in Suva on Thursday to assist female inmates.

Group representative Siteri Kochendorfer said the assistance would focus on gift packs for women in corrections facilities because the group had started out with a bunch of girl friends.

"We are going to gift them feminine gift packs which includes hygiene products for the women and we also have products for the children of women in prison," she said.

She said the purpose of the trip was that the group wanted to come and give something back to the country.

"We are celebrating our meeting together for 10 years now, celebrating our birthday months. Most of us have birthdays in May so that's why the group's name has May in it," she said.

"We have been planning for this trip and assistance for nearly one year now."

The group has already visited Fiji School for the Blind, Suva Special School, Saint Christopher's Home and the Senior Citizens Home in Samabula.

They were expected to visit Dilkusha Home yesterday.








