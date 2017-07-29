Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Saturday 29 July

$5.5m for bridges

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, July 29, 2017

NEWS of a $5.5 million allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget to construct bridges at Nausori, Burelevu and Savusavu has been well received, particularly by those in the Ra highlands.

The villagers acknowledged the media for highlighting their issues and the commitment by Government to improve access during the Ra Provincial Council meeting on Thursday.

Recurring issues to Irish crossings in the three areas post Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston posed huge challenges for commuters from the Ra highlands and those from Naitasiri who travelled on horseback to sell produce at the Rakiraki market.

Roko Tui Ra Mosese Nakoroi said the allocation was a timely boost for the highlanders.

"What we have been informed, in regards to the allocation, is that these infrastructure improvements will be bridges and not crossings so this should be a cause for relief for those who commute across the Wainibuka River in these three stretches (Nausori, Burelevu and Savusavu) on a daily basis," he said.

Nasau tikina representative Meli Tokalau said their prayers had been answered.

"This is good news for us because it's a solution to one of our biggest problems. We are grateful to the State and to the media for continuing to highlight our plight and challenges enough for it to be heard" he said.

"It's been more than a year since the cyclone and people have been facing challenges in these areas so this is great news and we look forward to seeing the plans materialise."

Last year, the Fiji Roads Authority spent more than $8 million on upgrades to roads and crossings in the province.








