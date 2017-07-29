Call for more awareness

/ Front page / News

THERE is not enough awareness in the community on the important links between species conservation and addressing climate change.

Non-governmental organisations working in biodiversity conservation say people need to realise the important roles forest animals such as birds have in maintaining the health of the forests.

Speaking at a meeting of communicators working in the area of REDD+ in climate change on Thursday, NatureFiji-MareqetiViti director Nunia Moko said Fijian stakeholders working in the environment should marry traditional knowledge and the science of climate change in order to better plan climate change mitigation initiatives in the future.

"Unless stakeholders appreciate the roles of various species of plants and animals in the natural order of biodiversity, we can't really effectively address climate change," Ms Moko said.

"Ninety-nine per cent of Fiji's unique biodiversity is found in our forests. It is our duty to make sure that we maintain it because in the long run they look after us."