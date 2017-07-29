Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

SODELPA rolls out campaign

Nasik Swami
Saturday, July 29, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) says it has taken on board criticisms made against its leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

And to fix things up, the party has rolled out a new national campaign called "Ask Siti" where members of the public would get an opportunity in the coming months to ask the party leader questions and clear doubts they have on his leadership.

Party youth wing president Jope Koroisavou said since the appointment of Mr Rabuka as party leader in June last year, a lot of people had criticised him for his role in the 1987 coup and still needed answers from him.

"A lot has been said about him by politicians and people so we thought we would organise a program where people have questions about him and what he was involved in and what he did," he said.

Mr Koroisavou said the party was open to members of the general public and in particular youths who raised a lot of questions about Mr Rabuka.

Mr Koroisavou said the "Ask Siti" campaign was a good opportunity for people to also question Mr Rabuka about his vision for Fiji.

"Many people have forgotten what he tried to do for Fiji in 1997. The youth, especially youth who are not sure where they stand and youth from political parties who have a lot of questions about him."








