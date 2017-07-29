Institutions sign MOU

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Done deal ... APTC chief executive officer Denise O'Brien, left, and Fiji Higher Education Commission director Linda Aumua at the signing in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) and the Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) have agreed to work collaboratively towards building the capacity of technical, vocational education and training (TVET) in Fiji.

Both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday in Suva to formalise their partnership to implement joint initiatives and activities for development opportunities for those working in TVET, and to assist with designing projects and frameworks to ensure sustainable delivery of TVET education.

APTC chief executive officer, Denise O'Brien said APTC looked forward to working with FHEC in effectively contributing towards the development of the national workforce.

"The role TVET plays in educating and skilling Fijian citizens of all ages is key to economic prosperity. APTC welcomes this collaboration with FHEC as we are both committed to quality in this growing and vibrant education sector," she said.

Under the partnership, FHEC will discuss with national TVET institutes the possibility of capacity building in the area of competency-based training. The two organisations also hoped to co-operate and share information on the development of a national competency framework for teachers.

FHEC director Linda Aumua said the partnership with APTC would assist FHEC in supporting greater leadership and quality assurance capability within higher education institutions. She said FHEC looked forward to developing further through this partnership, upskilling of students and teachers specifically within TVET, which would contribute to employment and career pathways in building a relevant national workforce.

APTC and FHEC will jointly undertake a project to offer the Australian Certificate IV in leadership and management to about 20 participants from national TVET institutes to allow them to gain specific skills and expertise as they transited into leadership and supervisory roles.

The MOU is effective until June 2018.