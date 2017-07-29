Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Speaker: Strive for excellence

Nicolette Chambers
Saturday, July 29, 2017

EDUCATION is not just coming to school and going back as a normal routine.

You need to study hard and compete with your classmates.

This was highlighted by the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, while speaking to students of St Francis College and Navunibitu Primary School during the "Meet the Speaker" program on Thursday.

The students were encouraged by Dr Luveni to succeed in their studies and aim to become future members of Parliament.

Social science department teacher Ravinal Prakash said the program was useful for the students.

"It has been very informative, precise and educational. To have a person of such a calibre to speak to our students has been a blessing for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Year 12 student Vasiti Bitunivalu said: "In class, I always ask a lot of questions on how Parliament works. Today, I met someone, who I dreamt to be like in future and that is Madam Speaker."

Dr Luveni also paid a visit to Rewasa Village on Thursday night for a similar program.








