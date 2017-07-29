Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Man in remand

Aqela Susu
Saturday, July 29, 2017

A 34-YEAR-OLD man produced in court on Thursday for allegedly impersonating as a Land Transport Authority officer is also wanted by Nakasi and Valelevu police for cases of similar nature.

Praveen Kumar appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele at the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

He is charged with one count of impersonation and one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

The alleged offence took place on Wednesday in Nasinu.

Mr Kumar, with intent to defraud, is alleged to have falsely presented himself as an LTA officer and in the process also allegedly obtained money amounting to $2600.

Police prosecutor Constable Krishan Keshwan objected to bail for the accused on the grounds he had other pending cases of similar nature and was yet to be interviewed for it.

Mr Kumar is charged with a 16-year-old.

The two allegedly arranged to meet in Valelevu, however, prior to that police were alerted of the meeting.

Officers from Valelevu arrested the two earlier this week.

Mr Kumar has been remanded in custody.

He will re-appear in court on Monday for bail ruling.








