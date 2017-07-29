Sedition info 'incomplete'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, Motibhai Group of Companies director Rajesh Patel, The Fiji Times general manager/publisher Hank Arts and lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Feizal Haniff outside court. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE court case against The Fiji Times continues.

This time, following its appearance earlier in the week, High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has found that specific sedition intention was an essential element of the offence of sedition as defined in the Crimes Act.

Justice Rajasinghe held that the information in the particulars of the offence of sedition charges against three senior The Fiji Times officials and the company were therefore incomplete.

