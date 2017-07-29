Fiji Time: 7:26 PM on Saturday 29 July

Fiji Times Logo

News

Sedition info 'incomplete'

Aqela Susu
Saturday, July 29, 2017

THE court case against The Fiji Times continues.

This time, following its appearance earlier in the week, High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has found that specific sedition intention was an essential element of the offence of sedition as defined in the Crimes Act.

Justice Rajasinghe held that the information in the particulars of the offence of sedition charges against three senior The Fiji Times officials and the company were therefore incomplete.

